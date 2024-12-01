Riversgold Advances Canadian Drilling Project

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.
Riversgold Ltd. has submitted an application for a 2,000-meter drilling campaign at the Little Lepreau Prospect in New Brunswick, Canada. The project aims to explore high-grade copper, gold, antimony, and silver deposits, with promising surface mineralization results already reported. This development marks a significant step in Riversgold’s exploration efforts, strategically positioned near the USA border and the city of Saint John.
