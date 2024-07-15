News & Insights

Rite Aid Reports Breach Of Certain Consumer Data In Recent Hack

July 15, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid Corp. (RAD), Monday stated that certain consumers' personal information has been compromised, after an unknown person gained unauthorized access to certain business systems on June 6.

The unknown third party impersonated a company employee and acquired access to certain personal data such as purchaser name, address, date of birth, and driver's license number or other form of government-issued ID presented at the time of a purchase between June 6, 2017, and July 30, 2018.

However, social security numbers, financial information or patient information of customers were not affected by the incident.

The pharmaceutical retailer added that it immediately took steps to terminate the unauthorized access and remediate the affected systems. Also, it informed the federal and state law enforcement regulators about the incident.

