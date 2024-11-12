Riso Kagaku Updates Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.
Riso Kagaku Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with an increase in net sales and operating income but a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a share split and adjusted its dividend forecast accordingly. These revisions are part of efforts to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.
For further insights into JP:6413 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.