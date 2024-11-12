News & Insights

Riso Kagaku Updates Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

November 12, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.

Riso Kagaku Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with an increase in net sales and operating income but a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a share split and adjusted its dividend forecast accordingly. These revisions are part of efforts to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

