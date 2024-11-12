Riso Kagaku Updates Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.

Riso Kagaku Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with an increase in net sales and operating income but a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a share split and adjusted its dividend forecast accordingly. These revisions are part of efforts to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

For further insights into JP:6413 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.