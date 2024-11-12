Riso Kagaku Reports Growth and Announces Share Split

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.

Riso Kagaku Corporation reported a 9.6% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, with operating income surging by 52.3% year-on-year, yet profits attributable to owners fell by 4.7%. The company announced a two-for-one share split effective January 2025, which will adjust their dividend forecast accordingly. Investors should note the strategic financial adjustments, including a revised dividend forecast and anticipated growth in operating income for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

