The Riskiest (And Safest) Cities For Tourists, Ranked

There is an unmistakable feeling of excitement and anticipation that comes from planning your next big travel adventure.

But no matter where your travel takes place, it always comes with risk. From medical emergencies to natural disasters, travelers can face a variety of potential complications, especially while abroad.

Plus, visitors to certain cities around the world face a greater risk of encountering poor infrastructure, low-quality healthcare, crime and online attacks.

With 2024 shaping up to be another year of travel—a recent Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 Americans with a travel credit card found that 43% are planning to take an international trip before the end of the year—Forbes Advisor set out to uncover the riskiest (and safest) cities for tourists.

To do so, we compared 60 international destinations across seven key metrics, including the following:

Crime risk

Health risk

Personal security risk

Natural disaster risk

U.S. Department of State travel safety rating

Top 3 Most Risky Cities For Tourists

1. Caracas, Venezuela

Caracas’ score: 100 out of 100

Caracas, Venezuela topped our list of the most risky cities for tourists due to its high crime and health risks, as well as having the highest travel advisory level from the U.S. State Department.

Caracas has the highest health security risk, which reflects the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

The capital of Venezuela also ranked as the city with the highest crime risk.

The city has been given the worst travel safety rating (Level 4: Do not travel) from the State Department.

It has the second highest infrastructure security risk of all cities on the list, which reflects the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

It also has the second highest digital security risk, reflecting the ability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks.

Caracas has the fourth highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities.

2. Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi’s score: 93.12 out of 100

With the highest personal security risk of any city on our list, Karachi, Pakistan, ranks as the second riskiest city for tourists.

Karachi has the highest personal security risk of all cities on our list, which reflects risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities.

Karachi also has the second worst travel safety rating from the State Department (Level 3: Reconsider travel).

It has the fourth highest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

It also has the fourth highest digital security risk, reflecting the ability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks.

Karachi is sixth highest when it comes to health security risk, reflecting the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

3. Yangon, Myanmar

Yangon’s score: 91.67 out of 100

Due to having the highest digital security risk and the worst travel safety rating from the State Department, Yangon, Myanmar is the third riskiest city in the world to visit.

Yangon has been given the worst travel safety rating from the State Department (Level 4: Do not travel).

The largest city in Myanmar has the highest digital security risk of all the cities on our list, reflecting the inability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks.

The city has the third highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities.

It also has the third highest health security risk, reflecting the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

Yangon has the third highest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability, quality and sufficiency of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

The city has the seventh highest natural disaster risk, reflecting exposure and vulnerability to natural disasters.

Top 3 Safest Cities For Tourists

1. Singapore

Singapore’s score: 0 out of 100

With very low levels of risk across all metrics considered, Singapore tops our list of the safest cities for tourists to visit.

The city of Singapore earned the best travel safety rating from the State Department (Level 1: Exercise normal precautions).

Singapore has the lowest natural disaster risk, reflecting low exposure and vulnerability to natural disasters.

Located in Southeast Asia, Singapore has the second lowest health security risk, reflecting a high level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

It also has the second lowest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

The city has the second lowest digital security risk, reflecting the ability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks.

Singapore has the sixth lowest crime risk, reflecting the overall level of crime in each city.

2. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo’s score: 10.72 out of 100

Despite being one of the world’s most populated cities, Tokyo, Japan boasts some of the lowest levels of risk of all the cities on our list.

The capital of Japan has the lowest health security risk, reflecting the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

Tokyo also has the best travel safety rating from the Department of State (Level 1: Exercise normal precautions).

It has the fifth lowest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

Tokyo has the seventh lowest crime risk, reflecting the overall level of crime in each city.

3. Toronto, Canada

Toronto’s score: 13.6 out of 100

Considered one of the largest cities in Canada, Toronto landed third on our list of safest cities for tourists to visit.

Toronto has earned the best travel safety rating from the Department of State (Level 1: Exercise normal precautions).

The most populated city in Canada has the fourth lowest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

It also has the seventh lowest health security risk, reflecting the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

Toronto has the eighth lowest personal security risk of all the cities on our list, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities.

Travel Insurance Tips For International Travelers

Most travelers focus on airfare, hotels, meals, and all the fun they’ll be having on their upcoming trip abroad. They’re often not focused on the possibility that something unexpected could happen to jeopardize their trip, health, or safety.

The best travel insurance not only compensates you for any money you’ve lost due to unforeseen events before and during your trip, but it can also pay for emergency medical care and evacuation during your trip.

If you’re wondering “is travel insurance worth it?”, consider the following:

Are your non-refundable trip costs more than you can afford to lose?

Are you traveling internationally?

Are you traveling to a remote area with limited health care facilities?

Are you traveling to a hurricane-prone area?

Does your trip include connecting flights or multiple destinations?

Will you want to be partially reimbursed if you decide to cancel your trip or return home early for any reason?

Keep in mind that traveling to dangerous areas may cut down your travel insurance policy options, as some insurers may not provide coverage in high-risk areas. It’s also possible that a travel insurance policy may cost more in dangerous cities. Working with an experienced travel insurance agent can ensure you get a policy and coverage you need.

In addition to cancel for any reason policies, there is also travel insurance for senior travelers and those who need cruise travel insurance. If you’re worried about the cost of insuring your trip, there are also cheap travel insurance options available.

Keep in mind the average cost of travel insurance is 4% to 6% of your trip costs, according to a Forbes Advisor analysis. That means a $5,000 trip would have an average travel insurance cost of $200. The range includes $131 for a basic policy, and up to $291 for a policy with generous coverage.

Methodology

To determine which cities are the riskiest (and safest) for travelers, Forbes Advisor compared 60 international cities across the following seven metrics:

United States Department of State travel safety rating: 20% of score. This metric reflects county-level data. Data comes from The United States Department of State, 2024.

20% of score. This metric reflects county-level data. Data comes from The United States Department of State, 2024. Crime risk: 17% of score. This metric provides an estimation of the overall level of crime in each city. Data comes from Numbeo, 2024.

17% of score. This metric provides an estimation of the overall level of crime in each city. Data comes from Numbeo, 2024. Personal security risk: 17% of score. This metric considers how at-risk citizens are from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities. Data comes from The Economist, 2021.

17% of score. This metric considers how at-risk citizens are from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic vulnerabilities. Data comes from The Economist, 2021. Health security risk: 17% of score. This metric reflects the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city. Data comes from The Economist, 2021.

17% of score. This metric reflects the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city. Data comes from The Economist, 2021. Infrastructure security risk: 10% of score. This metric reflects the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters. Data comes from The Economist, 2021.

10% of score. This metric reflects the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters. Data comes from The Economist, 2021. Natural disaster risk: 10% of score. This metric reflects exposure and vulnerability to natural disasters at the country-level. Data comes from The World Risk Report, published by Ruhr University Bochum, 2023.

10% of score. This metric reflects exposure and vulnerability to natural disasters at the country-level. Data comes from The World Risk Report, published by Ruhr University Bochum, 2023. Digital security risk: 9% of score. This metric reflects the ability of citizens to freely use the internet and other digital channels without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks. Data comes from The Economist, 2021.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.