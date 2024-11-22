Rise Gold Corp. Announces Leadership Changes

Rise Gold (TSE:RISE) has released an update.

Rise Gold Corp. has announced key leadership changes with the appointment of Mihai Draguleasa as Chief Financial Officer and Catherine Cox as Corporate Secretary. Both bring significant experience in the mining and resource sectors, which could drive strategic growth for the exploration-stage mining company. These changes come as Rise Gold continues to focus on its principal asset, the historic Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine.

