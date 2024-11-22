News & Insights

Stocks
RYES

Rise Gold Corp. Announces Leadership Changes

November 22, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rise Gold (TSE:RISE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rise Gold Corp. has announced key leadership changes with the appointment of Mihai Draguleasa as Chief Financial Officer and Catherine Cox as Corporate Secretary. Both bring significant experience in the mining and resource sectors, which could drive strategic growth for the exploration-stage mining company. These changes come as Rise Gold continues to focus on its principal asset, the historic Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine.

For further insights into TSE:RISE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.