Risanamento SPA Reports Financial Loss Amid Expansion

Risanamento SPA reported a consolidated net loss of 27.5 million euros as of September 30, 2024, a significant decline from the 16.7 million euros profit in the previous year, largely due to increased environmental restoration costs. Despite the loss, the company’s net financial position remains positive at 27.6 million euros. The company continues to advance its Milan Santa Giulia development project, focusing on crucial remediation and infrastructural works.

