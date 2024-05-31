News & Insights

RioCan Completes $300M Debenture Offering

May 31, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

RioCan Real Estate Investment (TSE:REI.UN) has released an update.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully completed a $300 million offering of Series AK senior unsecured debentures with a 5.455% coupon rate, maturing in 2031. The proceeds are earmarked to repay existing debts. The debentures, rated BBB by major agencies, were sold in Canada through a syndicate of agents, excluding U.S. markets due to regulatory restrictions.

