RioCan Completes $300M Debenture Offering

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully completed a $300 million offering of Series AK senior unsecured debentures with a 5.455% coupon rate, maturing in 2031. The proceeds are earmarked to repay existing debts. The debentures, rated BBB by major agencies, were sold in Canada through a syndicate of agents, excluding U.S. markets due to regulatory restrictions.

