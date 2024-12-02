Rio Tinto Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rio Tinto has announced its latest share capital and voting rights figures, revealing an issued share capital of over 1.25 billion ordinary shares, with the majority having voting rights. The company’s unique structure includes special shares that facilitate joint voting with Rio Tinto Limited, highlighting the collaborative framework of its dual-listed companies merger.

For further insights into GB:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.