Rio Tinto Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.
Rio Tinto has announced its latest share capital and voting rights figures, revealing an issued share capital of over 1.25 billion ordinary shares, with the majority having voting rights. The company’s unique structure includes special shares that facilitate joint voting with Rio Tinto Limited, highlighting the collaborative framework of its dual-listed companies merger.
