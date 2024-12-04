Rio Tinto Targets Growth in Energy Transition Materials

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rio Tinto is set to enhance its portfolio by focusing on energy transition materials, with plans for significant growth and decarbonization efforts. The company aims to ramp up production at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, deliver on the Simandou iron ore project, and expand its lithium business through acquisitions. With a strong balance sheet, Rio Tinto is poised for a decade of profitable growth while maintaining its dividend policy and supporting global energy transition demands.

For further insights into AU:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.