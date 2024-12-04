News & Insights

Rio Tinto Targets Growth in Energy Transition Materials

December 04, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto is set to enhance its portfolio by focusing on energy transition materials, with plans for significant growth and decarbonization efforts. The company aims to ramp up production at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, deliver on the Simandou iron ore project, and expand its lithium business through acquisitions. With a strong balance sheet, Rio Tinto is poised for a decade of profitable growth while maintaining its dividend policy and supporting global energy transition demands.

