Rio Tinto takes up full entitlements in ERA rights issue

Rio Tinto (RIO) noted the announcement by Energy Resources of Australia in relation to the conclusion of its entitlement offer and shortfall bookbuild, which raised A$766.5M to fund planned rehabilitation activities of the Ranger Project Area. As a result of Rio Tinto taking up its pro rata entitlements in the entitlement offer and the level of participation by other ERA shareholders, Rio Tinto will hold over 98% of ERA’s shares. In accordance with Rio Tinto’s previously stated intentions published in ERA’s entitlement offer information booklet, Rio Tinto intends to proceed under Part 6A.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 with the compulsory acquisition of all remaining ERA shares that it does not currently own. It is proposing to do so at A$0.002 per ERA share, being the same price as the entitlement offer. Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said: “We remain committed to the successful rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park, a World Heritage site. Our utmost priority and commitment is to complete this important rehabilitation project in a way that is consistent with the wishes of the Mirarr People. “Proceeding with compulsory acquisition, after participating for our full entitlement in the ERA capital raising, underlines our commitment to Ranger’s rehabilitation.” If compulsory acquisition is completed, Rio Tinto has no intention to invest in mining or development of the Jabiluka deposit. This announcement is authorized for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.