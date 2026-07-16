Rio Tinto Reports 18% Sequential Increase in Q2 Iron Ore Shipments

Rio Tinto Group RIO reported iron ore shipments from Pilbara (on a 100% basis) of 85.3 million tons (Mt) for the second quarter of 2025, which increased 7% year over year. On a sequential basis, shipments rose 18%. Total iron ore production from Pilbara for the quarter was 83.5 Mt, in line with the year-ago quarter. This marked the highest first-half iron ore production at Pilbara since 2018.



Bauxite production dipped 3% year over year to 15.2 Mt in the second quarter. However, the figure marked a 14% increase from first-quarter 2026. Rio Tinto’s aluminum output was steady year over year at 840 thousand tons. Alumina production increased 10% to 2 Mt.

In the second quarter, mined copper production was 213 thousand tons, 7% lower than the year-ago quarter. Production at Kennecott was 49% lower year over year due to lower cathode production. Copper production at Escondida decreased 13% year over year due to expected lower ore grades from the mine sequence.

Oyu Tolgoi’s production rose 12% year over year to 97 thousand tons, driven by the ramp-up of underground operations, and a higher combined grade from the open pit and underground.

Titanium dioxide slag production declined 15% from the year-ago quarter, led by weak market conditions.

Rio Tinto’s Production Guidance for 2026

RIO expects Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) at the lower end of 323-338 Mt.

The company retains its Bauxite’s guidance at 58-61 Mt. Alumina production is anticipated between 7.6 and 8 Mt, while aluminum production is expected to be 3.25-3.45 Mt for 2026. The copper output guidance remains unchanged at 800-870 kt.

RIO Share Price Performance

In a year, shares of the company have gained 64.2% compared with the industry’s 38.7% growth.

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Rio Tinto’s Peer Performances

BHP Group Limited BHP announced that its iron ore production dipped 3% year over year to 68.1 Mt in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended June 30, 2026). However, the production increased 8% from the third quarter’s reported figure and 1% year over year, bringing the company’s total iron ore production for fiscal 2026 to a record 264.7 Mt. It came within its fiscal 2026 iron ore production guidance at 258-269 Mt.



BHP Group’s copper output declined 5% year over year to 491.9 kt in the fourth quarter but increased 3% sequentially. The company’s fiscal 2026 copper output fell 3% year over year to 1,952.8 kt. BHP Group’s guidance for copper production for fiscal 2026 was 1,900-2,000 kt.

RIO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rio Tinto currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Albemarle Corporation ALB. CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and ALB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.57 per share, indicating 41.3% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 101% in a year.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have surged 66% so far this year.

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