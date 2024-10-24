Rio Tinto Management Shows Confidence with Share Acquisition

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has disclosed that key management personnel, Simon Henry, has acquired 200 shares of Rio Tinto plc at a price of GBP 49.5645 per share. This notification was made in compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulation and reported to both the London and Australian stock exchanges. Such acquisitions by insiders can often signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

