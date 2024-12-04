Rio Tinto Announces Major Lithium Reserves at Rincon Project

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rio Tinto has unveiled significant mineral resources and ore reserves for its Rincon Project in Argentina, boasting a total of 11.68 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The project aims to produce approximately 53,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually for 40 years, with plans to increase capacity to 60,000 tonnes. With completion of the Rincon 3000 starter plant expected in early 2025, Rio Tinto positions itself to be a major player in the lithium market.

For further insights into AU:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.