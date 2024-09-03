RingCentral CFO Sonalee Parekh Resigns

(RTTNews) - RingCentral, Inc. (RNG), a provider of trusted AI communications for businesses of all sizes, Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Sonalee Parekh has resigned, effective September 10.

The company said Parekh has accepted a CFO role at a public company that is not a competitor, supplier or customer to RingCentral. The company has initiated a search to identify a successor that will include both internal and external candidates.

Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RingCentral, said, "On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I want to thank Sonalee for her many contributions to RingCentral, particularly improved profitability and free cash flow. She has been a trusted partner, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Parekh said, "I want to thank Vlad and the Board for the opportunity to serve in this role and am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished during my time here. It has been a privilege to be a part of the RingCentral team, and I am confident that the Company is well positioned for continued success."

