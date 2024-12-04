News & Insights

Stocks

Ring Energy Appoints New Executive VP for Growth

December 04, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ring Energy ( (REI) ) has provided an announcement.

Ring Energy, Inc. has appointed James J. Parr as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Geosciences, enhancing its leadership team. With over 30 years of experience, Parr is set to contribute significantly to Ring’s growth by identifying and executing both organic and inorganic opportunities, aiming to increase cash flow and shareholder value. His extensive background in petroleum geology and successful capital allocation is expected to drive impactful reserve additions and improve the company’s financial standing.

For detailed information about REI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.