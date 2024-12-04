Ring Energy Appoints New Executive VP for Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ring Energy ( (REI) ) has provided an announcement.

Ring Energy, Inc. has appointed James J. Parr as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Geosciences, enhancing its leadership team. With over 30 years of experience, Parr is set to contribute significantly to Ring’s growth by identifying and executing both organic and inorganic opportunities, aiming to increase cash flow and shareholder value. His extensive background in petroleum geology and successful capital allocation is expected to drive impactful reserve additions and improve the company’s financial standing.

For detailed information about REI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.