Rincon Resources Reports AGM Highlights and Strategic Focus

November 12, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Limited announced key outcomes from its recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting that resolution 5 was passed as a special resolution. Notably, the company experienced a ‘first strike’ with over 25% of votes cast against resolution 1, indicating a need for potential strategic adjustments. Rincon remains focused on leveraging its exploration assets in Western Australia to deliver shareholder value through strategic exploration and development.

