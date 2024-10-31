Rimfire Pacific Mining Expands Scandium Ventures with Javelin

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining has expanded its scandium exploration endeavors in central New South Wales by signing a Buy Option Agreement with Javelin Minerals Limited for full acquisition of Exploration Licence 8666. This strategic move aims to enhance Rimfire’s scandium resource base as part of its ambition to develop a globally significant inventory in the region. The company plans to conduct initial mapping and drilling by the end of 2024 to assess the potential of this new site.

For further insights into AU:JAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.