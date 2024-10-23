News & Insights

Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining Boosts Scandium Drilling Efforts

October 23, 2024 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Ltd has initiated a 50-hole aircore drilling program at its Murga Exploration Target to refine scandium resources and potentially convert it into a Mineral Resource estimate. This move is part of Rimfire’s strategy to build a significant scandium resource inventory at its Fifield Project in New South Wales. Results from this drilling are expected to be announced by late November 2024, potentially offering new insights for investors.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.