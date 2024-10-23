Rimfire Pacific Mining Boosts Scandium Drilling Efforts

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Ltd has initiated a 50-hole aircore drilling program at its Murga Exploration Target to refine scandium resources and potentially convert it into a Mineral Resource estimate. This move is part of Rimfire’s strategy to build a significant scandium resource inventory at its Fifield Project in New South Wales. Results from this drilling are expected to be announced by late November 2024, potentially offering new insights for investors.

