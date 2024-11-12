Rimfire Pacific Mining Advances Scandium Exploration in NSW

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining is advancing its scandium exploration in Central NSW, with the completion of initial infill air core drilling at the Murga Exploration Target and upcoming phases involving further drilling at both Murga and the newly acquired Malamute Scandium Project. The company aims to convert exploration targets into mineral resources, with results from the latest drilling expected soon, promising a busy period for Rimfire’s scandium ventures.

