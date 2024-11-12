News & Insights

Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining Advances Scandium Exploration in NSW

November 12, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining is advancing its scandium exploration in Central NSW, with the completion of initial infill air core drilling at the Murga Exploration Target and upcoming phases involving further drilling at both Murga and the newly acquired Malamute Scandium Project. The company aims to convert exploration targets into mineral resources, with results from the latest drilling expected soon, promising a busy period for Rimfire’s scandium ventures.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.