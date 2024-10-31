Rimfire Expands Scandium Holdings in Central NSW

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Ltd is enhancing its position in the scandium market by securing an option to purchase a 100% stake in Exploration Licence 8666 from Javelin Minerals, located near its existing projects in central NSW. This strategic move aims to bolster Rimfire’s scandium resource portfolio, with plans for initial mapping and drilling by the end of 2024. The acquisition aligns with Rimfire’s goal of developing a significant scandium resource inventory.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.