Rimfire Expands Scandium Holdings in Central NSW

October 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Ltd is enhancing its position in the scandium market by securing an option to purchase a 100% stake in Exploration Licence 8666 from Javelin Minerals, located near its existing projects in central NSW. This strategic move aims to bolster Rimfire’s scandium resource portfolio, with plans for initial mapping and drilling by the end of 2024. The acquisition aligns with Rimfire’s goal of developing a significant scandium resource inventory.

