Riken Technos to Cancel 2.5 Million Treasury Shares

November 25, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Riken Technos Corporation (JP:4220) has released an update.

Riken Technos Corporation has announced the cancellation of 2,500,088 treasury shares, representing 4.48% of its total issued shares, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency. This move follows the acquisition of these shares earlier in the year and is set to leave the company with no treasury shares by December 6, 2024.

