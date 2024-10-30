Rightmove Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 65,000 of its shares at an average price of 611.178p as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, which began in 2007. The transaction, executed by UBS AG London Branch, represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights. This move reflects Rightmove’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic buy-backs.

