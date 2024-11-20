Rightmove Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back Plan

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 115,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 602.163p. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back program that has seen over 521 million shares repurchased since 2007, indicating the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The acquired shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue.

