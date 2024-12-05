News & Insights

Rightmove Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

December 05, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 110,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 661.287p, as part of its ongoing program. These shares, representing a small fraction of the total voting rights, will be cancelled, reducing the number of shares in issue. This move reflects Rightmove’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing outstanding shares.

