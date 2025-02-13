Rigetti Computing vs. Archer Aviation: A Head-to-Head Growth Stock Showdown

Innovative growth stocks attract investors seeking exceptional returns. Companies developing breakthrough technologies can create entirely new markets or revolutionize existing ones. While these opportunities offer compelling upside potential, they also carry substantial investment risk.

Two prime examples in this high-stakes arena are quantum computing pioneer Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). Both companies anticipate reaching significant operational milestones in 2025 that could drive share price growth.

To determine which of these innovative growth stocks offers the better opportunity, let's examine their strengths and risks side by side.

The case for Rigetti Computing: A quantum leap forward?

Rigetti Computing, a quantum computing pioneer, has witnessed explosive growth, with its stock surging over 1,200% in the past six months. While significant technological hurdles remain, the company operates at the forefront of what could be one of history's most valuable commercial opportunities.

Rigetti stands out by controlling its entire quantum computing manufacturing process. The company runs its specialized chip production facility (Fab-1) and designs its proprietary quantum processors. Recently, Rigetti reached an important accuracy milestone with its 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system, demonstrating 99% reliability in quantum operations. In 2025, the company plans to launch new systems with 36 and 108 qubits, focusing on making quantum computations even more reliable.

Strategic partnerships with major players across diverse sectors underscore Rigetti's potential. Its quantum computers integrate with leading cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and research collaborations span from financial institutions like HSBC to government agencies, including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Air Force Research Lab.

As of Dec. 23, 2024, Rigetti claimed it had $225 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments, making it well-positioned to execute its development plans. However, the timeline for broad commercial viability in quantum computing remains uncertain, a challenge facing the entire industry.

The case for Archer Aviation: Taking flight in defense and urban air mobility

Archer Aviation, a leading eVTOL aircraft developer, has seen its stock climb 134% over the past six months, fueled by significant strategic developments. The company recently secured a transformative partnership with Anduril Industries to develop hybrid VTOL military aircraft. This collaboration was accompanied by a $430 million capital raise, supported by key partners Stellantis and United Airlines and other major institutional investors, including Wellington Management.

Manufacturing progress strengthens Archer's commercial trajectory. Its Georgia facility, completed on schedule and budget at $65 million, is slated to begin production this year. Archer is targeting two aircraft per month by year-end. The company is also nearing completion of Phase 3 in the FAA's type certification process and advancing through the final Phase 4, potentially paving the way for commercial flights later this year.

Archer's international expansion demonstrates the eVTOL company's growing market reach. In the UAE, for instance, a consortium led by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office has selected Archer's Midnight aircraft for air taxi services planned to launch by Q4 2025, with strong support from UAE aviation authorities. Additionally, a partnership with Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation's joint venture in Japan includes planned purchases of up to $500 million, pushing Archer's total potential orders beyond $6 billion.

With over $1 billion in liquidity following a recent capital raise, Archer appears well-positioned for commercial aviation and defense opportunities. However, successfully executing its ambitious manufacturing and certification timelines remains crucial.

The verdict: A tale of two timelines

Both Rigetti and Archer operate in exciting, high-growth sectors with massive potential. However, their investment cases differ significantly based on their respective stages of development and the timelines for commercialization.

Rigetti's potential is undeniable. Quantum computing promises to revolutionize numerous industries, and Rigetti's technological advancements and strategic partnerships position it as a leader in the field. However, the path to widespread, profitable commercial applications of quantum computing remains long and uncertain. Investors in Rigetti are betting on a future where quantum computing becomes a mainstream technology -- a future that, while promising, is still years away.

On the other hand, Archer is closer to realizing its commercial vision. With manufacturing facilities in place, FAA certification progressing, and a substantial order book, Archer's near-term prospects appear more defined. The company's dual focus on commercial air mobility and defense applications provides diversification and multiple avenues for revenue generation. While execution risks remain, Archer's path to profitability appears clearer and more immediate than Rigetti's.

Therefore, for investors seeking a more near-term investment opportunity with a clearer path to revenue and profitability, Archer Aviation presents the more compelling case. Rigetti's long-term potential is substantial, but its investment case is more speculative and requires a longer time horizon and a higher tolerance for risk. Investors considering Rigetti should be prepared for a potentially long and volatile journey as quantum computing technology continues to develop.

