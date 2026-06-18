Is Rigetti Computing Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

The U.S. government signed a letter of intent to invest $100 million over three years in Rigetti.

Rigetti's long-term success hinges on the commercial viability of quantum computing across several industries.

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In October 2025, quantum computing company Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) skyrocketed to an all-time high of $58 per share. Since then, the stock has cooled considerably and is trading around $21 per share as of this writing. The pullback raises an obvious question for investors. Is Rigetti a buy right now, or has the hype surrounding quantum computing moved on for good?

Quantum computing ambitions backed by the government

For quantum computing bulls, Rigetti is one of the most exciting enterprises in the space. That was further reinforced in May, when the U.S. government announced it would provide Rigetti with up to $100 million in additional funding as part of a broader quantum computing initiative.

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There could be a lot of strings attached to that $100 million, but overall, it is a positive development for the industry as a whole.

The company's financials paint a picture of growth, but profitability remains a distant hope. In the first quarter of 2026, Rigetti's revenue tripled year over year to $4.4 million, thanks to research deals and sales of experimental systems, but the operating losses piled up, too.

Rigetti has solid liquidity, with more than $400 million in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. This means the company has enough runway to continue developing while seeking commercial applicability.

Rigetti investors should be cautiously optimistic

Rigetti's stock is down over 4% in 2026, but is still up nearly 85% in the past 12 months. The stock is volatile with a beta of 1.9. Analysts are generally optimistic, with an average price target of $29, significantly higher than the stock's price as of June 17.

The long-term success of Rigetti rests on the commercial use cases for quantum computing. Investors are still years away from knowing the answer to that question, but for the true believers in its power, Rigetti seems positioned to be one of the winners.

The competition in quantum computing is fierce as well. Pure-play quantum companies such as IonQ, D-Wave, and the newly publicly traded Quantinuum are in similar positions. Tech giants such as Alphabet's Google and IBM have nearly unlimited resources to allocate to quantum ambitions and could pose a real threat.

With government backing and plenty of cash, the stock is speculative but promising. If you're considering an investment in Rigetti, you'll need to hold the stock through the early 2030s to see if the company can generate real revenue and find profitability. Until then, the stock rises and falls on sentiment, and you'll likely be in for a wild roller coaster ride.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.