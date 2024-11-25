News & Insights

Rigetti Computing price target raised to $4 from $3.50 at B. Riley

November 25, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

November 25, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to $4 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm sees numerous positive higher-level intermediate to long-term sector thesis takeaways in support of quantum computing companies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. B. Riley sees further evidence of frontier technology investor investment interest in search of “what’s next” potential beyond in-progress AI enthusiasm may be forming to potentially further benefit Rigetti’s end demand, financials, and its stock sentiment in quarters and years ahead.

