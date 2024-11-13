Rigetti Computing price target raised to $3.50 from $3 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis raised the firm’s price target on Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to $3.50 from $3 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Rigetti Computing reported Q3 sales that were below consensus estimates, though its EPS was more in line, and technology development and customer engagement advanced materially, which lends increased confidence in a more material and sustainable sales inflection around mid-2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

