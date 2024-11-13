News & Insights

Stocks
RGTI

Rigetti Computing price target raised to $3.50 from $3 at B. Riley

November 13, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis raised the firm’s price target on Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to $3.50 from $3 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Rigetti Computing reported Q3 sales that were below consensus estimates, though its EPS was more in line, and technology development and customer engagement advanced materially, which lends increased confidence in a more material and sustainable sales inflection around mid-2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RGTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.