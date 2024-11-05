Rigel Resource Faces NYSE Delisting, Plans NASDAQ Listing

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (RRAC) ) just unveiled an update.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp faced suspension from the NYSE due to not completing a business combination within three years of its IPO, leading to its securities being expected to trade on the OTC Pink Market. Despite this, Rigel is moving forward with a business combination with Blyvoor Gold, aiming to list on NASDAQ as Aurous Resources, subject to meeting listing requirements. This highlights challenges and strategic shifts in the SPAC market.

For detailed information about RRAC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.