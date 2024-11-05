News & Insights

Rigel Resource Faces NYSE Delisting, Plans NASDAQ Listing

November 05, 2024 — 03:29 pm EST

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (RRAC) ) just unveiled an update.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp faced suspension from the NYSE due to not completing a business combination within three years of its IPO, leading to its securities being expected to trade on the OTC Pink Market. Despite this, Rigel is moving forward with a business combination with Blyvoor Gold, aiming to list on NASDAQ as Aurous Resources, subject to meeting listing requirements. This highlights challenges and strategic shifts in the SPAC market.

