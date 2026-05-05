Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.65 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $11.45 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $58.82 million from $53.33 million last year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.65 Mln. vs. $11.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $58.82 Mln vs. $53.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 275 M To $ 290 M

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