BioTech
CTMX

Rigel Appoints Alison Hannah As CMO To Succeed Lisa Rojkjaer

July 01, 2026 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Alison Hannah as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Lisa Rojkjaer.

In connection with her appointment, Hannah resigned from Rigel's Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2026.

Hannah had served as CMO at CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX), where she supervised the clinical development of conditionally activated protein therapeutics. She had also served as Senior Medical Director at SUGEN, Inc., where she led clinical operations for the development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, prior to its acquisition.

Earlier in her career, Hannah had served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry guiding the development of investigational cancer therapies.

RIGL has traded between $18.24 and $52.24 over the last year.

Rigel shares are currently trading down 0.73% to $38.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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