Rigaku Holdings Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (JP:268A) has released an update.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation reported a solid financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with revenue increasing by 11.5% to 62,580 million yen and a profit rise of 19.5% to 8,990 million yen. The company also improved its equity ratio, reflecting a stronger financial position. Despite the impressive growth, the company did not declare any dividends for the period.

