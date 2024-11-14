News & Insights

Stocks

Rigaku Holdings Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (JP:268A) has released an update.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation reported a solid financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with revenue increasing by 11.5% to 62,580 million yen and a profit rise of 19.5% to 8,990 million yen. The company also improved its equity ratio, reflecting a stronger financial position. Despite the impressive growth, the company did not declare any dividends for the period.

For further insights into JP:268A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.