Ridley Corporation Reports Resilient FY24 Financial Performance

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited showcased a resilient financial performance in FY24, achieving a 4.9% increase in EBITDA to $92.8 million despite market challenges like inflation and avian influenza. The company continued to expand its market share in the Bulk Stockfeeds segment and extended its product offering in the Packaged Feeds and Ingredients Segment with strategic acquisitions. A strong balance sheet allowed Ridley to pay a 12% increased dividend and announce an on-market buy-back plan, reflecting confidence in future growth.

