Riding the AI Wave Without Getting Wiped Out

Artificial intelligence is driving one of the most powerful investment cycles in modern history. The spending is staggering, the innovation is relentless, and the adoption curve keeps steepening. Every quarter brings fresh confirmation that this is not a trend, but rather a structural shift reshaping the global economy from the ground up.



The rally over the last month has shown us just that, as AI related names lifted the S&P and Nasdaq to fresh all-time highs.



But here is the part investors need to understand: the biggest gains in this cycle will not go to those who chase the headlines. They will go to those who understand the volatility, respect the pullbacks, and use the chaos to their advantage.



The Tale of The Tape: An Extraordinary Run



To appreciate the opportunity, you first have to note what has already happened.



Nvidia has been the defining winner of this boom, transforming itself from a graphics pioneer into the backbone of modern AI data centers. The stock is up over 1,000% since the start of 2023. Fiscal year 2026 revenue came in at $216 billion, up 65% year over year, with earnings per share growing 60% to $4.77.



But NVDA is only part of the story. The AI trade has rotated, and memory stocks have taken the baton.



From early 2023 through mid-April 2025, Nvidia dominated, but the game flipped early in 2026. SanDisk, Western Digital, Seagate, and Micron have been outperforming Nvidia and have soared over the last couple months.



The numbers in 2026 have been jaw-dropping. SNDK has rocketed more than +400% year-to-date. Micron has moved more than +130% and continues to follow Sandisk’s parabolic lead.



These are not small-cap moonshots. These are established names in the semiconductor food chain getting repriced as the market wakes up to the memory shortage embedded in the AI buildout.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Why Memory? The Structural Case



AI is creating a massive ripple effect across the entire tech supply chain, and it is not just about Nvidia GPUs anymore. Every new AI model and every new data center being built also needs huge amounts of memory and storage chips to function.



The problem is the industry cannot build enough of those chips fast enough, and many analysts do not expect supply to catch up until at least 2027. That shortage is already showing up in company results.



Micron Technology says its entire 2026 supply of high bandwidth memory chips, which are critical for AI systems, is already sold out.



Western Digital says its high-capacity drives are fully committed to large cloud and hyperscale customers.



Meanwhile, Nomura believes SanDisk could raise data center storage prices sharply as shortages worsen.



This is what real pricing power looks like. Demand is overwhelming supply, and the companies making the critical AI infrastructure are gaining leverage because customers simply cannot get enough product.



The Volatility Is Real



The march higher has not been a smooth ride. NVDA was down over 10% in late March of this year alone, even as its fundamentals hit all-time highs. Memory stocks swung violently with every tariff headline, geopolitical development, and sentiment shift.



Bubble talk surfaced repeatedly, and weak hands got shaken out.



This is the pattern we have seen throughout the history of the stock market. It happened with the railroads in the 1800s and it happened with the internet in the late 1990s.



Every transformational technology cycle features brutal shakeouts that feel catastrophic in the moment and look like gifts in hindsight.



The investors who won big were not the ones who avoided the volatility. They were the ones who had a process for navigating it.



Turning Volatility into Opportunity



The single biggest mistake investors make in a cycle like this is treating every pullback like the beginning of the end. The second biggest mistake is chasing every rip without a plan. Both destroy returns.



Here is what works instead.



More . . .



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Use the Zacks Rank to Anchor Your Conviction — Pullbacks feel dangerous, because the news headlines drive down stock prices and make investors hesitant to pull the trigger. The Zacks Rank will help investors cut through that noise.



When earnings estimates are rising and the rank is strong, the fundamentals are telling you something the price action may be temporarily ignoring. That divergence is where opportunity lives and returns will come.



Use Technicals to Time Your Entry — A strong fundamental story needs a positive chart to maximize reward-to-risk. Investors can turn to volume indicators, moving averages, and Fibonacci levels to give them entry points and define risk/reward opportunities.



After months of choppy, volatile trading marked by sharp rallies and pullbacks, a decisive bullish technical turn is often the clearest signal that the next leg is beginning.



Investors will have more success if they avoid buying the story and focus on the setup.



Respect Reward-to-Risk Above Everything Else — In volatile markets, managing risk matters more than picking the perfect stock. A good setup is one where the potential upside is much larger than the downside. For example, if you risk losing $1 to potentially make $5, you can still come out ahead even if most of your trades do not work.



That is where many retail investors struggle. They spend all their time chasing the next hot AI name but pay far less attention to entry points, stop losses, and position sizing. In a fast-moving sector like AI, discipline and risk management are often more important than being right all the time.



When Signals Align, Act with Conviction — A high Zacks Rank plus strong technical indicators. In a sector with this much fundamental momentum behind it, that combination is a green light. SNDK is the cyclical kicker for investors who are comfortable with volatility. MU is the durable memory core. NVDA remains the anchor of the entire infrastructure buildout. Each of these names has given back meaningful ground at various points in 2025 and 2026, and each time, the setup reset, and the next move higher began.



Embrace Volatility for Long-Term Gains



The AI boom is no longer just a story about one company or one chip. It has become a full-scale infrastructure buildout touching every corner of the semiconductor supply chain, from GPUs to memory to storage.



But investors should not expect a straight line higher.



The biggest opportunities in transformational market cycles almost always come wrapped in volatility. Sharp pullbacks, scary headlines, and sudden sentiment swings are not signs the trend is broken. More often, they are the moments that reset the next move higher.



That is why success in AI investing will not come from chasing hype or reacting emotionally to every market swing. Instead, it will come from staying grounded in the fundamentals, waiting for high probability setups, and managing risk with discipline.



The trend is still intact. The spending is still accelerating. And for investors willing to navigate turbulence instead of fearing it, the AI cycle may still be in its early innings.



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The Zacks Rank is a great place to start. Stocks rated highly by the Zacks Rank have the strongest underlying earnings trends. Buying these stocks on dips can put the odds strongly in your favor.



Short-term market fluctuations happen at a much greater frequency than a reversal of an earnings trend. That means investors can use them to find stocks that stand to profit – and continue to profit – despite what’s happening with the global political landscape.



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Jeremy Mullin is a stock strategist who combines the fundamental power of the Zacks Rank, technical analysis, and computer driven trading to find the best trades. Discover all his current recommendations in the Commodity Innovators and Zacks Counterstrike newsletters.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.