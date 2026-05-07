Ridgepost Capital, Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ridgepost Capital, Inc (RPC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.68 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $4.69 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ridgepost Capital, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.50 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $75.02 million from $67.66 million last year.

Ridgepost Capital, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.68 Mln. vs. $4.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $75.02 Mln vs. $67.66 Mln last year.

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