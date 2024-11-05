Ricoh Leasing’s Path to Sustainable Growth and Innovation

Ricoh Leasing Company,Ltd. (JP:8566) has released an update.
Ricoh Leasing Company, Ltd., established in 1976, has significantly contributed to capital investment and business expansion for small and medium-sized enterprises, while addressing social issues. With a customer base of 400,000 served through 6,000 vendors, the company utilizes transaction data to drive innovation and advance sustainability management. Their focus on evolving into a Circulation-Creating Company aims to foster a sustainable, circulation-oriented society.
