Ricoh Leasing’s Path to Sustainable Growth and Innovation

November 05, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

Ricoh Leasing Company,Ltd. (JP:8566) has released an update.

Ricoh Leasing Company, Ltd., established in 1976, has significantly contributed to capital investment and business expansion for small and medium-sized enterprises, while addressing social issues. With a customer base of 400,000 served through 6,000 vendors, the company utilizes transaction data to drive innovation and advance sustainability management. Their focus on evolving into a Circulation-Creating Company aims to foster a sustainable, circulation-oriented society.

