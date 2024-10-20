Richmond Vanadium Technology Announces 2024 AGM Details

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. (AU:RVT) has released an update.

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, in Perth, providing shareholders the opportunity to engage and vote on company matters. The company encourages online communication to reduce environmental impact and offers proxy voting options for those unable to attend. Shareholders are urged to review the meeting materials available online for comprehensive insights into the company’s performance and future plans.

