Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$23.24 million, or C$0.42 per share. This compares with C$22.51 million, or C$0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to C$532.05 million from C$512.20 million last year.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$23.24 Mln. vs. C$22.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.42 vs. C$0.41 last year. -Revenue: C$532.05 Mln vs. C$512.20 Mln last year.

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