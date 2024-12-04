Rich Goldman Secures HK$200 Million Loan Facility

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (HK:0070) has released an update.

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited has secured a HK$200 million revolving loan facility set to mature in December 2026. The agreement requires that Ms. Lin Yee Man, the company’s controlling shareholder, maintain her status as the largest shareholder to avoid any default risk. This strategic financial move underscores the importance of stable shareholder control in securing significant financial resources.

