News & Insights

Stocks

Rich Goldman Holdings Divests Subsidiary for HK$59.67 Million

December 02, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (HK:0070) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited has announced a major transaction involving the sale and loan assignment of Home Mortgage Finance Company Limited for approximately HK$59.67 million. This move will see the company divest its subsidiary and is subject to shareholder approval, which has already been secured. The financial results of the target company will no longer be included in Rich Goldman Holdings’ consolidated financial statements.

For further insights into HK:0070 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.