Rich Goldman Holdings Divests Subsidiary for HK$59.67 Million

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (HK:0070) has released an update.
Rich Goldman Holdings Limited has announced a major transaction involving the sale and loan assignment of Home Mortgage Finance Company Limited for approximately HK$59.67 million. This move will see the company divest its subsidiary and is subject to shareholder approval, which has already been secured. The financial results of the target company will no longer be included in Rich Goldman Holdings’ consolidated financial statements.
