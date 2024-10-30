Ricardo PLC Rewards Leaders with Share Vesting

Ricardo (GB:RCDO) has released an update.

Ricardo PLC has announced the vesting of 113,142 ordinary shares under its 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan, benefiting several key managerial personnel. Notably, Executive Director Graham Ritchie and other PDMRs received shares, with some realizing their value immediately at a rate of £4.29 per share. This development reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its leadership amidst performance assessments.

For further insights into GB:RCDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.