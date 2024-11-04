News & Insights

Riba Mundo Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

November 04, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

Riba Mundo Tecnologia S.A. (IT:RMT) has released an update.

Riba Mundo Tecnología S.A., a Valencia-based tech company specializing in B2B consumer electronics, reported a 19.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 365.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. Despite recent flooding in Valencia causing a brief operational halt, the company has resumed full operations and continues to expand its offerings and geographic reach, resulting in significant growth in orders and units sold. This impressive financial performance underscores the effectiveness of their innovative business model and strategic expansion.

