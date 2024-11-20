RIAs With the Highest Account Values – 2024 Study

Registered investment advisories (RIAs) cater to diverse client needs. Depending on their target market and specialties, some firms may focus on clients with different asset levels, which could affect the average number and size of accounts under management. Measuring these average account numbers and values, along with the total AUMs, could help industry stakeholders understand the strategies and operations of different firms.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 6,461 RIAs based on their average account value based on Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data from November 2024.

Key Findings

The number one firm has one account with nearly $2.7 billion. Arkadios Wealth Advisors, based in Atlanta, GA, claimed the number one spot in this year's ranking. The firm describes itself as an elite private-wealth firm, employing 153 people, not including clerical workers, 137 of which are registered to perform investment advisory functions.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors, based in Atlanta, GA, claimed the number one spot in this year's ranking. The firm describes itself as an elite private-wealth firm, employing 153 people, not including clerical workers, 137 of which are registered to perform investment advisory functions. The average account value is nearly $3.3 million. This is up from $2.7 million last year. The median account value is currently $426,662, up from $386,646 last year. This is only a 10.3% increase in median value, while the S&P 500 is up roughly 30% over the same time period.

This is up from $2.7 million last year. The median account value is currently $426,662, up from $386,646 last year. This is only a 10.3% increase in median value, while the S&P 500 is up roughly 30% over the same time period. RIAs have a median 696 accounts this year. Edelman Financial Engines, based in Santa Clara, CA, has the most accounts under management at just over 1.56 million. This is roughly 2.5 times the number of accounts managed by Commonwealth Financial Network, based in Waltham, MA, which has about 623,000 accounts.

Edelman Financial Engines, based in Santa Clara, CA, has the most accounts under management at just over 1.56 million. This is roughly 2.5 times the number of accounts managed by Commonwealth Financial Network, based in Waltham, MA, which has about 623,000 accounts. The number of firms with over $100 million average account value grew by 33%. Last year, 21 firms had average account balances over $100 million – up to 28 firms this year. On average, these firms have about 90 employees each, with a median of 16.

Top 30 RIAs With the Highest Average Account Value

RIAs are ranked based on the average regulatory AUM per client account, including both discretionary and non-discretionary AUM.

ARKADIOS WEALTH ADVISORS Main location: Atlanta, GA

Average account value: $2,681,123,534

Total regulatory AUM: $2,681,123,534

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 1

Discretionary AUM: $2,681,123,534

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 153 SAMMONS FINANCIAL GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC Main location: West Des Moines, IA

Average account value: $1,419,842,346

Total regulatory AUM: $11,358,738,764

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 8

Discretionary AUM: $11,358,738,764

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 8

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 15 PROMANAGE, LLC Main location: Chicago, IL

Average account value: $891,752,571

Total regulatory AUM: $5,350,515,424

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 6

Discretionary AUM: $5,350,515,424

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 6

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 12 HH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Main location: Hermosa Beach, CA

Average account value: $825,539,718

Total regulatory AUM: $825,539,718

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 1

Discretionary AUM: $0

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Non-discretionary AUM: $825,539,718

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Number of full- and part-time employees: 1 MIO PARTNERS, INC. Main location: New York, NY

Average account value: $810,123,415

Total regulatory AUM: $47,797,281,465

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 59

Discretionary AUM: $47,797,281,465

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 59

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 225 JASPER RIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. Main location: Fort Worth, TX

Average account value: $653,661,716

Total regulatory AUM: $35,297,732,645

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 54

Discretionary AUM: $35,011,889,553

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 53

Non-discretionary AUM: $285,843,092

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Number of full- and part-time employees: 115 MILLBURN RIDGEFIELD CORPORATION Main location: New York, NY

Average account value: $621,890,078

Total regulatory AUM: $6,840,790,863

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 11

Discretionary AUM: $6,840,790,863

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 11

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 54 COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LLC Main location: Los Gatos, CA

Average account value: $555,822,942

Total regulatory AUM: $16,674,688,257

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 30

Discretionary AUM: $16,674,688,257

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 30

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 36 CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES, LLC Main location: Boston, MA

Average account value: $507,131,660

Total regulatory AUM: $281,965,202,879

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 556

Discretionary AUM: $85,911,452,755

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 191

Non-discretionary AUM: $196,053,750,124

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 365

Number of full- and part-time employees: 1098 BT FAMILY OFFICE, LLC Main location: Atlanta, GA

Average account value: $450,464,891

Total regulatory AUM: $2,702,789,348

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 6

Discretionary AUM: $0

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Non-discretionary AUM: $2,702,789,348

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 6

Number of full- and part-time employees: 4

VALUE ALIGNED RESEARCH ADVISORS, LLC Main location: Princeton, NJ

Average account value: $395,868,567

Total regulatory AUM: $395,868,567

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 1

Discretionary AUM: $395,868,567

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 4 HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP. Main location: Arlington, VA

Average account value: $360,420,370

Total regulatory AUM: $7,208,407,391

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 20

Discretionary AUM: $7,208,407,391

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 20

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 41 FINANCIAL INTEGRITY ADVISORS, LLC Main location: Philadelphia, PA

Average account value: $334,452,290

Total regulatory AUM: $13,712,543,894

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 41

Discretionary AUM: $3,798,699

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 23

Non-discretionary AUM: $13,708,745,195

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 18

Number of full- and part-time employees: 3 IMPERIAL CAPITAL PARTNERS Main location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Average account value: $279,238,382

Total regulatory AUM: $6,980,959,545

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 25

Discretionary AUM: $6,980,959,545

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 25

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 8 HALL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC Main location: San Francisco, CA

Average account value: $270,445,977

Total regulatory AUM: $50,302,951,631

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 186

Discretionary AUM: $23,993,299,754

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 93

Non-discretionary AUM: $26,309,651,877

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 93

Number of full- and part-time employees: 175 KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP Main location: Houston, TX

Average account value: $260,017,836

Total regulatory AUM: $31,722,176,000

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 122

Discretionary AUM: $31,722,176,000

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 122

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 301 CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LIMITED, LLC Main location: Boston, MA

Average account value: $228,498,359

Total regulatory AUM: $5,255,462,250

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 23

Discretionary AUM: $307,434,984

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 2

Non-discretionary AUM: $4,948,027,266

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 21

Number of full- and part-time employees: 15 EAST END ADVISORS, LLC Main location: New York, NY

Average account value: $170,184,796

Total regulatory AUM: $6,467,022,245

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 38

Discretionary AUM: $1,220,649,968

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 19

Non-discretionary AUM: $5,246,372,277

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 19

Number of full- and part-time employees: 16 GREYCOURT & CO., INC. Main location: Pittsburgh, PA

Average account value: $159,099,665

Total regulatory AUM: $5,091,189,265

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 32

Discretionary AUM: $200,733,208

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Non-discretionary AUM: $4,890,456,057

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 31

Number of full- and part-time employees: 42 BRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC Main location: East Lansing, MI

Average account value: $148,590,909

Total regulatory AUM: $3,269,000,000

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 22

Discretionary AUM: $0

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Non-discretionary AUM: $3,269,000,000

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 22

Number of full- and part-time employees: 1 MURPHY CLARKE WILLIAMS & STONE LLC Main location: Coral Gables, FL

Average account value: $130,706,596

Total regulatory AUM: $130,706,596

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 1

Discretionary AUM: $130,706,596

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 2 WE FAMILY OFFICES Main location: Coral Gables, FL

Average account value: $128,790,889

Total regulatory AUM: $13,909,416,024

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 108

Discretionary AUM: $0

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Non-discretionary AUM: $13,909,416,024

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 108

Number of full- and part-time employees: 59 OHANA ADVISORS Main location: San Rafael, CA

Average account value: $125,249,690

Total regulatory AUM: $2,129,244,734

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 17

Discretionary AUM: $1,257,194,801

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 10

Non-discretionary AUM: $872,049,933

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 7

Number of full- and part-time employees: 12 PERMCAP INVESTMENT OFFICE Main location: Charleston, SC

Average account value: $106,259,106

Total regulatory AUM: $4,462,882,442

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 42

Discretionary AUM: $2,591,077,089

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 37

Non-discretionary AUM: $1,871,805,353

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 5

Number of full- and part-time employees: 16 SK ADVISOR NETWORK, LLC Main location: Plano, TX

Average account value: $105,438,390

Total regulatory AUM: $105,438,390

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 1

Discretionary AUM: $105,438,390

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 2 POMONA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC Main location: Richland, WA

Average account value: $105,438,390

Total regulatory AUM: $105,438,390

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 1

Discretionary AUM: $105,438,390

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 1

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 1 SUMMIT ROCK ADVISORS, LP Main location: New York, NY

Average account value: $105,306,330

Total regulatory AUM: $21,482,491,277

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 204

Discretionary AUM: $12,184,704,172

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 155

Non-discretionary AUM: $9,297,787,105

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 49

Number of full- and part-time employees: 84 PINE RIDGE ADVISERS LLC Main location: New York, NY

Average account value: $104,604,576

Total regulatory AUM: $3,451,950,996

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 33

Discretionary AUM: $3,451,950,996

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 33

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 12 REGIS MANAGEMENT, A MERCER ADVISORS COMPANY Main location: Denver, CO

Average account value: $95,630,631

Total regulatory AUM: $2,868,918,920

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 30

Discretionary AUM: $2,868,918,920

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 30

Non-discretionary AUM: $0

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 0

Number of full- and part-time employees: 13 FIDUCIARYVEST, LLC Main location: Atlanta, GA

Average account value: $82,873,258

Total regulatory AUM: $4,640,902,467

Total number of regulatory AUM accounts: 56

Discretionary AUM: $300,925,854

Number of discretionary AUM accounts: 38

Non-discretionary AUM: $4,339,976,613

Number of non-discretionary AUM accounts: 18

Number of full- and part-time employees: 10

Data and Methodology

This study considered regulatory assets under management in discretionary and non-discretionary accounts. Account types may include individual trusts, estates, 401(k) plans and IRAs, but do not include business organizations. Firms were included if they were headquartered in the U.S., offer financial planning services, have reported regulatory AUM and monitor securities portfolios. Firms were excluded if they had any disclosures on their ADV, or if they were headquartered from their personal residence. Then, firms were ranked based on average value of their total regulatory assets under management per account. Data was available for 6,461 RIAs.

Are you a financial advisor looking to grow your business? SmartAsset AMP helps advisors connect with leads and offers marketing automation solutions so you can spend more time making conversions. Learn more about SmartAsset AMP.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/VioletaStoimenova

The post RIAs With the Highest Account Values – 2024 Study appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.