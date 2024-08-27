Rhythm Stock Up as FDA Accepts Obesity Drug sNDA for Younger Kids

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ RYTM shares gained 8.4% on Aug. 26 after announcing the FDA’s acceptance of the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for its only marketed drug, Imcivree (setmelanotide), to treat obesity in children as young as two years old, under the Priority Review pathway. A filing designated as a Priority Review reduces the review period to four months. A final decision from the FDA is expected on Dec. 26, 2024.

Imcivree, an MC4R agonist, is already approved in the United States and EU for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients aged six years and older. The eligible patient population includes those with monogenic or syndromic obesity due toBardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency.

Rhythm’s sNDA is looking to expand the eligible patient population for the drug by lowering the minimum required age to receive Imcivree treatment to two years in the United States. In July 2024, the drug’s label was expanded in the EU to include children aged two years with obesity due to BBS or POMC/PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency.

Year to date, shares of RYTM have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 0.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Subject to the approval of the sNDA, Rhythm believes that Imcivree has the potential to become a precision therapy option for younger patients in the United States experiencing hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Hyperphagia is an abnormally increased appetite for food, often leading to excessive eating and thereby, obesity.

The sNDA submission for Imcivree was based on positive data from the company’s late-stage study of the drug in patients aged two to six years with obesity due to biallelic POMC/PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency or a clinical diagnosis of BBS. Per the data readout from the study, treatment with Imcivree showed potential efficacy in controlling hyperphagia and reducing severe obesity in the enrolled patient population.

Rhythm’s phase III obesity study for the label expansion of Imcivree met its primary endpoint achieving a 3.04 mean reduction in BMI-Z score (a measure of body mass index deviations from what is considered normal) and an 18.4% mean reduction in BMI.

RYTM also has a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare diseases, as well as other investigational MC4R agonists in its pipeline like LB54640 and RM-718.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

