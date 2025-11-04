Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$54.28 million, or -$0.82 per share. This compares with -$44.97 million, or -$0.73 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.3% to $51.30 million from $33.25 million last year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$54.28 Mln. vs. -$44.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.82 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Revenue: $51.30 Mln vs. $33.25 Mln last year.

