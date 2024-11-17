News & Insights

Stocks

Rhythm Biosciences Boosts Talent Retention with New Incentive Plan

November 17, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has announced a new incentive plan for its management team, aligning rewards with shareholder returns to attract and retain top talent in the competitive cancer diagnostics industry. The plan includes unlisted options and loan shares, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move underscores Rhythm’s dedication to driving innovation in early cancer detection solutions.

