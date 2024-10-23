Rhythm Biosciences Advances Cancer Diagnostic Portfolio

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has made significant advancements with its 2nd Generation ColoSTAT® diagnostic kit, showcasing superior performance for detecting colorectal cancer. The company is expanding its diagnostic portfolio with a focus on lung cancer, while also exploring potential applications in gastric cancer diagnostics. Recent corporate changes include the appointment of Dr. David Atkins as Managing Director, alongside board retirements, signaling a strategic renewal process.

