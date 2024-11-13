News & Insights

Rhythm announces publication of setmelanotide Phase 3 results in The Lancet

November 13, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) announced the publication of results from its Phase 3 VENTURE trial evaluating setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, in children between the ages of 2 and younger than 5 years old with Bardet Biedl syndrome or pro-opiomelanocortin, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, or leptin receptor deficiency. The data are published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. “Severe, early-onset obesity has been shown to have a negative short-term and long-term impact on a child’s health,” said Professor Jesus Argente, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology, Hospital Infantil Universitario Nino Jesus and Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain. “In this study, setmelanotide demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in hunger and body weight in patients younger than 5 years of age with severe obesity. We believe these data support the use of this targeted therapy in a patient population that could benefit from intervention as early as possible.”

