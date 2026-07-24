RHP vs. PSA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) and Public Storage (PSA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Public Storage has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that RHP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

RHP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.26, while PSA has a forward P/E of 18.60. We also note that RHP has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PSA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.24.

Another notable valuation metric for RHP is its P/B ratio of 10.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PSA has a P/B of 11.13.

Based on these metrics and many more, RHP holds a Value grade of B, while PSA has a Value grade of D.

RHP stands above PSA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that RHP is the superior value option right now.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.